NCDHHS: 3,221 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, cases near Tenn. border rise

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 3,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported there had been 46 deaths and 354 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

41,082 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

In Watauga County, another person tested positive, bringing the county total to eight.

Michell and Ashe County both reported an increase of one case each, bringing both of their totals to 2 cases.

