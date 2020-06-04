NCDHHS: 31,966 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Watauga and Ashe counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 31,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 659 current hospitalizations and 960 deaths attributed to the virus.

468,302 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 39 cases

Yancey County/ 15 cases

Watauga County/ 35 cases

Mitchell County/ 16 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

On Thursday, Watauga County reported four new cases for the third day in a row, bringing the county’s total to 35.

Ashe County reported an increase of three cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 39.

On Monday, NCDHHS released an estimated 18,860 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

NCDHHS releases recovery estimates every Monday at 4 p.m.

