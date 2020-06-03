NCDHHS: 30,777 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, four new cases in Watauga County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 30,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 684 current hospitalizations and 939 deaths attributed to the virus.

449,263 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 36 cases

Yancey County/ 15 cases

Watauga County/ 31 cases

Mitchell County/ 1 cases

Madison County/ 4 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

On Wednesday, Watauga County reported four new cases for the second day in a row, bringing the county’s total to 31.

Madison County also reported an increase of one case.

On Monday, NCDHHS released an estimated 18,860 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

NCDHHS releases recovery estimates every Monday at 4 p.m.

