NCDHHS: 29,889 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, estimated 18,860 recovered

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 29,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday , NCDHHS reported a total of 716 current hospitalizations and 921 deaths attributed to the virus.

421,908 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 36 cases

Yancey County/ 15 cases

Watauga County/ 27 cases

Mitchell County/ 15 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

On Tuesday, Watauga County reported four new cases, and Mitchell County reported a new case.

On Monday, NCDHHS released an estimated 18,860 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

NCDHHS releases recovery estimates every Monday at 4 p.m.

