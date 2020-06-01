Breaking News
38 Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms employees test positive for COVID-19
NCDHHS: 29,263 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Madison and Yancey counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 29,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported a total of 650 current hospitalizations and 898 deaths attributed to the virus.

421,908 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 37 cases

Yancey County/ 15 cases

Watauga County/ 23 cases

Mitchell County/ 14 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

Yancey and Madison counties both reported one new case each on Monday.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

