NCDHHS: 28,589 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, no new cases in counties along Tennessee border

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 28,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 649 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus.

416,289 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 36 cases

Yancey County/ 14 cases

Watauga County/ 19 cases

Mitchell County/ 12 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery County/ 2 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

