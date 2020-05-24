NCDHHS: 23,222 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 23,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 587 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
336,656 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 35 cases
Yancey County/ 10 cases
Watauga County/ 13 cases
Mitchell County/ 8 cases
Madison County/ 2 cases
Avery/ 2 cases
Ashe County had two new cases Sunday, and Watauga County had one new case.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.