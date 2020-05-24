NCDHHS: 23,222 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 23,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 587 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

336,656 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 35 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 13 cases

Mitchell County/ 8 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery/ 2 cases

Ashe County had two new cases Sunday, and Watauga County had one new case.

