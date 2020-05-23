NCDHHS: 22,725 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 22,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

On Saturday, NCDHHS reported a total of 589 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

329,582 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 33 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 12 cases

Mitchell County/ 8 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery/ 2 cases

Ashe County had two new cases Saturday, and Madison County had one new case.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.