NCDHHS: 2,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 19 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – North Carolina has 2,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday.
As of Saturday, there have been 19 virus-related deaths in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. Three more than Friday.
NCDHHS reported seven confirmed cases in Watauga County and one case in Mitchell County.
Further down the Tennessee-North Carolina border, Haywood County reported its first coronavirus case on Friday. Buncombe County has 24 confirmed cases with one death.
NCDHHS reports there have been 31,598 tests completed in the state, and 259 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in North Carolina, click here.