NCDHHS: 20,122 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Avery and Watauga counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 20,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported 554 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

255,755 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 28 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 12 cases

Mitchell County/ 8 cases

Madison County/ 2 cases

Avery County/ 1 case

Avery County reported its first case on Tuesday, marking the last county in the state to have a confirmed case.

