NCDHHS: 19,023 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases near Tenn. border

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 19,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported a total of 661 deaths and 511 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

255,755 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 28 cases

Yancey County/ 10 cases

Watauga County/ 11 cases

Mitchell County/ 8 cases

Madison County/ 2 case

Yancey County reported two new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 10.

Watauga County ow has two new cases, bringing its total to 11.

NCDHHS also reports one new case in Ashe County from Sunday, making the total 28.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.