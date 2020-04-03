NCDHHS: 1,857 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 16 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – North Carolina has 1,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

As of Friday, there have been 16 virus-related deaths in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.

NCDHHS reports seven confirmed cases in Watauga County and one case in Mitchell County.

Further down the Tennessee-North Carolina border, Haywood County reported its first coronavirus case on Friday.

NCDHHS reports there have been 28,679 tests completed in the state, and 184 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

