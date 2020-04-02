NCDHHS: 1,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 7 cases in Watauga Co.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – Cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 1,857 on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to NCDHHS, there have been 16 virus-related deaths in the state as of Thursday.

NCDHHS reports 184 people have been hospitalized for the virus, and 28,679 people have been tested.

Watauga County has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of one case since earlier this week.

Mitchell County, along the Tennessee border, has also reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

