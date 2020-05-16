NCDHHS: 17,982 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 652 deaths

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 17,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

On Saturday, NCDHHS reported a total of 652 deaths and 481 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

238,586 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 26 cases

Yancey County/ 8 cases

Watauga County/ 9 cases

Mitchell County/ 8 cases

Madison County/ 1 case

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

