NCDHHS: 17,982 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 652 deaths

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 17,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
On Saturday, NCDHHS reported a total of 652 deaths and 481 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
238,586 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 26 cases
Yancey County/ 8 cases
Watauga County/ 9 cases
Mitchell County/ 8 cases
Madison County/ 1 case
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.