NCDHHS: 183,740 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 183,740 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
The department also reported 870 current hospitalizations and almost 2.4 million coronavirus tests completed.
NCDHHS reports 3,047 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
Last Monday, NCDHHS estimated 156,652 people had recovered from COVID-19. You can view that report by clicking here.
Ashe County — 240 cases / 1 death
Avery County — 258 cases
Madison County — 83 cases / 1 death
Mitchell County — 96 cases / 3 deaths
Watauga County — 514 cases
Yancey County — 113 cases
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.