NCDHHS: 183,740 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 183,740 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 870 current hospitalizations and almost 2.4 million coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS reports 3,047 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

Last Monday, NCDHHS estimated 156,652 people had recovered from COVID-19. You can view that report by clicking here.

Ashe County — 240 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 258 cases

Madison County — 83 cases / 1 death

Mitchell County — 96 cases / 3 deaths

Watauga County — 514 cases

Yancey County — 113 cases

