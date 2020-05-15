NCDHHS: 17,129 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 641 deaths

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 17,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
On Friday, NCDHHS reported a total of 641 deaths and 492 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
231,547 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 17 cases
Yancey County/ 8 cases
Watauga County/ 9 cases
Mitchell County/ 5 cases
Madison County/ 1 case
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
