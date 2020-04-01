NCDHHS: 1,584 cases in North Carolina as of Wednesday, up to 6 cases in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that confirmed case numbers of COVID-19 rose to 1,584 in the state.

According to NCDHHS, there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Watauga County, bordering Tennessee.

Nine deaths attributed to the virus have been reported by NCDHHS.

A total of 26,243 people have been tested for coronavirus in North Carolina.

NCDHHS has reported a total of 204 people have been hospitalized for the virus as of Wednesday.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in North Carolina, click here.

