NCDHHS: 15,816 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 2 new cases in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 15,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 597 deaths and 521 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

210,457 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 16 cases

Yancey County/ 8 cases

Watauga County/ 9 cases

Mitchell County/ 5 cases

Madison County/ 1 case

On Monday, Ashe County reported 10 cases, but that number jumped to 14 on Tuesday, then up to 16 on Wednesday.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.