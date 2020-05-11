NCDHHS: 15,045 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 550 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 15,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported a total of 550 deaths and 464 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

195,865 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 10 cases

Yancey County/ 9 cases

Watauga County/ 9 cases

Mitchell County/ 5 cases

Madison County/ 1 case

Along the Tennessee border, Avery County reports no cases. In fact, according to NCDHHS, Avery County is the only county in the state with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

