NCDHHS: 15,045 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 550 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 15,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported a total of 550 deaths and 464 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
195,865 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 10 cases
Yancey County/ 9 cases
Watauga County/ 9 cases
Mitchell County/ 5 cases
Madison County/ 1 case
Along the Tennessee border, Avery County reports no cases. In fact, according to NCDHHS, Avery County is the only county in the state with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
