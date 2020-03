RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 1,498 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Tuesday.

NCDHHS also reports there have been eight deaths in North Carolina linked to the virus.

So far, NCDHHS reports 157 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus in the state.

Watauga County still has five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

