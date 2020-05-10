NCDHHS: 14,764 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Yancey, Ashe Counties

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 14,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 547 deaths and 442 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

192,135 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County reported two new cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 10. Yancey County also reported new cases, totaling nine on Sunday.

Watauga County reports nine cases.

Mitchell County has five cases of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

Madison County still reports just one case.

