NCDHHS: 13,868 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new case in Ashe County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 13,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported a total of 527 deaths and 515 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

PREVIOUS: NCDHHS: 13,397 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, cases jump near Tenn. border

17,8613 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County reported a new case on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to seven and marking the second new case in two days.

Yancey County also reports seven cases, after only confirming one case as of Wednesday.

Watauga County reports nine cases.

Mitchell County has five cases of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

Madison County still reports just one case.

Along the Tennessee border, Avery County reports no cases. In fact, according to NCDHHS, Avery County is the only county in the state with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.