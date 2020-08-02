NCDHHS: 125,219 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 125,219 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The department also reported 1,142 hospitalizations and more than 1.8 million coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS reports 1,865 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated 92,302 people had recovered from COVID-19. You can view that report by clicking here.

Ashe County — 119 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 83 cases

Madison County — 38 cases

Mitchell County — 77 cases / 2 deaths

Watauga County — 256 cases

Yancey County — 72 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

