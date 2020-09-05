NCDHHS: 175,815 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 175,815 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 831 current hospitalizations and almost 2.4 million coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS reports 2,889 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

Last Monday, NCDHHS estimated 145,884 people had recovered from COVID-19. You can view that report by clicking here.

Ashe County — 222 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 220 cases

Madison County — 74 cases / 1 death

Mitchell County — 93 cases / 3 deaths

Watauga County — 484 cases

Yancey County — 104 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.