NCDHHS: 12,256 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 452 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 12,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported a total of 452 deaths and 534 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

151,800 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Madison County and Yancy County both report one case each.

Ashe County and Mitchell County both report five cases each.

Watauga County has eight confirmed cases.

