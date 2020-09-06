NCDHHS: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in regional North Carolina counties

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 176,901 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The department also reported 830 current hospitalizations and more than 2.4 million coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS reports 2,890 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

Last Monday, NCDHHS estimated 145,884 people had recovered from COVID-19. You can view that report by clicking here.

Ashe County — 225 cases / 1 death (+3 new cases)

Avery County — 222 cases (+2)

Madison County — 75 cases / 1 death (+1 new case)

Mitchell County — 94 cases / 3 deaths (+1 new case)

Watauga County — 488 cases (+4)

Yancey County — 105 cases (+1)

NCDHHS reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in regional North Carolina counties, as shown above.

