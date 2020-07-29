NCDHHS: 117,850 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 92,302 estimated recoveries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 117,850 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The department also reported 1,291 hospitalizations and more than 1.6 million coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS reports 1,865 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated 92,302 people had recovered from COVID-19. You can view that report by clicking here.

Ashe County — 97 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 72 cases

Madison County — 34 cases

Mitchell County — 73 cases / 2 deaths

Watauga County — 218 cases

Yancey County — 70 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.