NCDHHS: 11,664 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 422 deaths

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 11,664 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 422 deaths and 475 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

143,835 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Watauga County has eight confirmed cases.

Ashe County and Mitchell County both report five cases each.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

