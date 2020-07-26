NCDHHS: 112,713 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 112,713 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The department also reported 1,170 hospitalizations and more than 1.6 million coronavirus tests completed.

The NCDHHS estimated 78,707 recoveries.

Ashe County — 84 cases / 1 death (1 new case)

Avery County — 61 cases (1 new case)

Madison County — 30 cases (2 new cases)

Mitchell County — 68 cases / 2 deaths

Watauga County — 210 cases (7 new cases)

Yancey County — 69 cases (1 new case)

