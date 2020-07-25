NCDHHS: 111,092 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 111,092 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 1,168 hospitalizations and more than 1.5 coronavirus tests completed.

The NCDHHS estimated 78,707 recoveries.

Ashe County — 83 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 60 cases

Madison County — 28 cases

Mitchell County — 68 cases / 2 deaths

Watauga County — 203 cases

Yancey County — 68 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

