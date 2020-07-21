NCDHHS: 102,861 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 15 new cases in Tenn. border counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 102,861 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The department also reported 1,179 hospitalizations and more than 1.4 coronavirus tests completed.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported 1,668 total deaths attributed to the virus.

The NCDHHS estimated 78,707 recoveries.

Ashe County — 77 cases / 1 death (3 new cases)

Avery County — 52 cases (7 new cases)

Madison County — 24 cases

Mitchell County — 60 cases / 1 death

Watauga County — 185 cases (5 new cases)

Yancey County — 68 cases

