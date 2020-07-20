NCDHHS: 101,046 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 11 new cases in counties along Tennessee border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 101,046 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The department also reported 1,086 hospitalizations and more than 1.4 coronavirus tests completed.

The NCDHHS estimated 78,707 recoveries.

Ashe County — 74 cases / 1 death (1 new case)

Avery County — 45 cases (3 new cases)

Madison County — 24 cases (2 new cases)

Mitchell County — 60 cases / 1 death

Watauga County — 180 cases (4 new cases)

Yancey County — 68 cases (1 new case)

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.