NC Governor: Traveling Virginian among first COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) – A Virginian is among the first of two COVID-19 deaths to occur in North Carolina.

According to a release from the Office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the first coronavirus-related death in the state occurred on Tuesday in Cabarrus County.

The case in Cabarrus County was a patient in their late seventies with several underlying medical conditions, according to the release.

The release also says a second COVID-19 death occurred, this one a person in their sixties from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina.

No other information about either case was released by the governor’s office.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

