National forests in Southwest Virginia announce closure of recreation areas due to COVID-19 concerns

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Recreation areas and campgrounds in George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Southwest Virginia are closing because of coronavirus concerns.

According to a release from the National Forest Service, officials are temporarily shutting down all campgrounds, bathrooms, OHV trails, trail shelters and many day-use areas.

“We are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our staff, and are taking these actions in accordance with USDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” they said in the release.

The NFS has also made the campgrounds and picnic shelters unavailable for reservation on Recreation.gov.

“Those already holding reservations will be notified as soon as possible and refunds will be processed. Processing refunds may be delayed, however, due to the volume of cancellations. We appreciate your patience during this time.”