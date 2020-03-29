National Forest Service closes access to Roan Mountain, Carvers Gap, and Laurel Falls

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — The Cherokee National Forest is temporarily closing trail head facilities and other access points to the Appalachian Scenic Trail to prevent congregations of large groups and protect public health and safety, according to an announcement from the USDA’s Forest Service Saturday night.

This decision aligns with state and local efforts to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus along with guidance from the CDC.

The following popular access sites affected by this temporary closure include the following:

Roan Mountain and Carvers Gap – Cherokee and Pisgah National Forests

Hampton and Dennis Cover Trailheads (Laurel Falls) – Cherokee National Forest

Osborne Farm – Cherokee National Forest

Max Patch – Cherokee and Pisgah National Forests

Wayah Bald – Nantahala National Forest

Cheoah Bald – Nantahala National Forest

Lovers Leap – Pisgah National Forest

CLICK HERE for a complete list of access sites affected by these changes.