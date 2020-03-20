Tennessee’s first COVID-19 death reported in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Health officials have reported the first death related to COVID-19 in Tennessee.

The Metro Public Health Department says a 73-year-old Davidson County resident with underlying health conditions died due to complications from the coronavirus.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”

According to Metro Public Health Department officials, there have been a total of 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old. Fifteen people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Everyone can do their part by staying informed and continue to take routine health precautions to stop the spread of germs.

