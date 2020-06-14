Nashville Metro Health Dept. issues citations to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, 13 others for violating Emergency Orders

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular bar on Broadway in Nashville and more than a dozen businesses were issued citations, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Officials said Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk and 13 other businesses were issued citations this weekend due to not following social distancing guidelines from Emergency Orders 4 or 6.

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of the Metro Public Health Department said they issued a citation to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 6.

Caldwell visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during the court appearance.

Health officials cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6.

Public Health Emergency Order 4 requires business establishments to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.

Business Cited on June 12:

51st Deli1314 51st AVE NOrder 4 
Honky Tonk Central329 BroadwayOrder 6 
Jonathan’s Grille717 3rd Ave NOrder 4 
Jonathan’s Grille7653 Hwy 70 SOrder 6
Nashville Underground105 BroadwayOrder 6
Popeye’s3550 Murfreesboro PKOrder 4
Sam’s Bar & Grill2001 Lakeshore DROrder 6
Scoreboard Bar & Grill2408 Music Valley DROrder 6
Sonic7679 Hwy 70 SOrder 4
Sperry’s5109 Harding PKOrder 4 and Order 6
Taco Bell4000 Nolensville PKOrder4 and Order 6
Thai Phooket915 Rivergate PKWYOrder 4
Wingstop127 Gallatin PK NOrder 4
Metro Public Health Dept.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss