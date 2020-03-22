Nashville mayor announces “safer at home order” in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced the ‘safer at home order’ for Davidson County Sunday morning.
Cooper said until further notice, all businesses not performing essential services are ordered to close for 14 days.
This order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23.
You can find a list of essential services here.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|1
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|2
|Cheatham
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|2
|Davidson
|140*
|Dickson
|3
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|7
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Maury
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|3
|Putnam
|5
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|2
|Rutherford
|5
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|40
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|11
|Tipton
|2
|Washington
|2
|Williamson
|47
|Wilson
|3
|Residents of other states/countries
|59
|Unknown
|10
|Total Cases – as of (3/21/20)
|371