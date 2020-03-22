Nashville mayor announces “safer at home order” in Davidson County

Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
by: Alex Corradetti

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced the ‘safer at home order’ for Davidson County Sunday morning.

Cooper said until further notice, all businesses not performing essential services are ordered to close for 14 days.

This order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23.

You can find a list of essential services here.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Cheatham2
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson140*
Dickson3
Dyer2
Fayette1
Greene1
Hamblen2
Hamilton7
Jefferson1
Knox4
Maury1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam5
Roane1
Robertson2
Rutherford5
Scott2
Sevier2
Shelby40
Sullivan1
Sumner11
Tipton2
Washington2
Williamson47
Wilson3
Residents of other states/countries59
Unknown10
Total Cases – as of (3/21/20)371

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

