Nashville-based company prepares to submit total antibody test for FDA approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From expanded testing for COVID-19 to testing for possible immunity, researchers are tackling the pandemic on all fronts.

Nashville-based company, Webb Diagnostic Technologies, also known as, WebbDX, is submitting their antibody test for FDA approval.

WebDX’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Kevin Jones said, “I think the first two samples we ever took were in Nashville.”

Jones explained that their test is different from ones currently on the market because it detects all human immunoglobulins, including IgG, IgM and IgA,

Those are three antibodies that develop from the time a person is infected with the novel coronavirus to the time they recover.

Jones added, “by looking for total antibodies we stand a better chance of seeing something.”

He also said the test is more timely than others: “the whole process from ripping open the package, to taking to the sample, to reading the sample at the end is three minutes start to finish.”

WebbDX told News 2 that they have partnered with hospitals around Nashville to develop their test.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s, Dr. William Schaffner is on the company’s advisory board and said, “the utility of a test like this cannot be overstated. For hospitals and public health providers to be able to sort out who among their health care workers has the antibodies is a game changer.”

If the test is given FDA approval, the test will be rolled out in large volumes