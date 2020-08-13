Nashville bars can reopen Monday with limited capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bars and limited-service restaurants in Nashville and Davidson County can reopen Monday with a maximum of 25 customers, according to Mayor John Cooper.

Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during his bi-weekly news conference and added if 25 patrons cannot be safely socially-distanced, fewer customers will be allowed inside. He said all customers must be seated and bar counters need to remain closed.

All restaurants and bars must close to the public and empty nightly by 10:30 p.m. beginning Monday night, which is thirty minutes later than the current curfew in place, Cooper said. He added to-go and curbside alcohol sales and open containers of alcohol are still banned in the Midtown and downtown Nashville areas, as defined last week.

The mayor advised current public health orders will also remain in effect through at least August 31.

