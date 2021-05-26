Nasdaq thanks Ballad Health for pandemic efforts in NYC sign

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJHL) – Ballad Health was recognized for its pandemic efforts all the way in The City That Never Sleeps.

According to a tweet by Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine, the Nasdaq Stock Market featured Ballad Health on one of its Times Square signs in New York City.

The signs reads “NASDAQ THANKS BALLAD HEALTH FOR THEIR TIRELESS WORK AND DEDICATION DURING THE PANDEMIC.”

So, this is pretty cool. Thank you, @Nasdaq, for recognizing the work of the @BalladHealth heroes!!! This was posted by Nasdaq in Times Square!!! This was a nice surprise. pic.twitter.com/D8dsMHlYRa — Alan Levine (@alevine014) May 25, 2021

A spokesperson for Nasdaq provided the following statement regarding the sign.

“This was a message provided to them by Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, that was displayed on our MarketSite tower in Times Square. Ballad Health is a long-time client of Nasdaq Boardvantage, our governance technology solution that is widely used by hospitals and health systems (in addition to public and private companies).” Will Briganti, Nasdaq Corporate Communications

You can learn more about Boardvantage and how Nasdaq clients like Ballad Health use it by clicking here.