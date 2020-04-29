MyRide Kingsport now delivering groceries, medicine to seniors; volunteers needed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Volunteers with MyRide Kingsport are now delivering groceries, medicine, and other essential items to their elderly clients.

The service, which is part of MyRide TN, is a volunteer program that offers rides to seniors. Priority is given to those needing transportation to a medical appointment, but volunteers also give rides to grocery stores and other destinations.

With the elderly being among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the program has stepped up services in order to keep clients from having to go out.

“This is a new twist that we had to adjust to because we knew that people still needed help,” said MyRide TN Kingsport Coordinator Lisa Christian. “Even though they couldn’t go out, they still have to eat and they still have to go to the doctor and so we needed to help our neighbors, for sure.”

Christian says the program is currently operating with a skeleton crew and is in need of volunteers because many current volunteers are also elderly.

To volunteer or request assistance, call 423-530-6340.

There are also MyRide TN programs in Jonesborough and Johnson County.