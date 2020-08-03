Multiple Northeast Tenn. county mask mandates set to expire Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last week, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order that allowed for the extension of county wide mask mandates if local leaders feel it to be necessary.

But on Monday, some mask mandates in our region could expire.

As of Monday morning, all Northeast Tennessee counties are under their own mask mandates.

Some mandates, like the one in Greene County, don’t end until the middle of the month; however, some are set to expire by the end of Monday.

In Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Washington County, Tennessee, mask mandates are set to expire on August 3 at 11:59 p.m.

With cases of COVID-19 still on the rise in the region, it’s unclear if new mandates will be put in place or if county mayors will allow them to expire.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.