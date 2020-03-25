Mountain Home VA WWII veteran turns 105, has to cancel birthday party due to coronavirus

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center are asking for a special request, after a veteran in their community living center had to cancel his birthday due to coronavirus.

Frank Head is a World War II veteran and turned 105 on March 19.

Officials at the VA said his party was canceled because of social distancing.

A photo of Mr. Head was posted to social media this week with a sign that read in part, “My birthday party was canceled because of social distancing. Help me celebrate by getting 105k likes/comments.”

You can see the full post on social media below that already has more than 5,000 shares and comments.