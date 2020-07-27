Mountain Home V.A. reports third known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its third known COVID-19 death on Monday.

Mountain Home did not specify if it was a veteran or employee that died as a result of the coronavirus.

News Channel 11 has reached out for more information on the latest death.

On Thursday, Mountain Home reported its second known COVID-19 death.

According to Mountain Home, there are currently 60 active cases at the VA and 71 convalescent cases.

Of the active cases, 56 are veterans and four are employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.