Mountain Home VA reports 8 new known COVID-19 deaths since Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 91 known COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s latest report from Mountain Home showed eight new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 157 active COVID-19 cases, 131 of whom are veterans. 21 are employees, and five are veteran-employees.

Mountain Home reports 1,559 convalescent cases, 1,301 of whom are veterans. 234 of those cases are employees. 20 of those are veteran-employees and four were listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.