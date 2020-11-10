Mountain Home VA reports 6 new known deaths Tuesday

Local Coronavirus Coverage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 42 known COVID-19 deaths, up six from Monday.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Monday, Mountain Home reported 101 active COVID-19 cases, 84 of whom are veterans. 16 are employees and one is a veteran-employee.

Mountain Home reports 649 convalescent cases, 543 of whom are veterans. 95 of those cases are employees. 11 of those are veteran-employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

