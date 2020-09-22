Mountain Home VA reports 4 new known COVID-19 deaths

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 25 known COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s latest report from Mountain Home showed four new known deaths.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 38 active COVID-19 cases, 29 of whom are veterans. Nine are employees.

Mountain Home reports 371 convalescent cases, 325 of whom are veterans. 39 of those cases are employees. Five of those are veteran-employees and two are listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

