Mountain Home VA reports 3 new known COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 14 known COVID-19 deaths.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Monday, Mountain Home had reported 11 total known deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there were 14 known deaths, marking three new deaths.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 52 active COVID-19 cases, 48 of whom are veterans. Three are employees and one was classified as “all other.”

Mountain Home reports 293 convalescent cases, 253 of whom are veterans. 35 of those cases are employees. Four of those are veteran-employees and one is listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

