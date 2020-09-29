Mountain Home VA reports 27 known COVID-19 deaths

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 27 known COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s latest report from Mountain Home showed two new known deaths since last week.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 51 active COVID-19 cases, 42 of whom are veterans. Eight are employees, and one is a veteran-employee.

Mountain Home reports 391 convalescent cases, 340 of whom are veterans. 44 of those cases are employees. Five of those are veteran-employees and two are listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.